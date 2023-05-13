JEFFERSON — The Board of Elections approved 16 provisional ballots from the May primary at a meeting on Friday morning.
Sixteen of the 17 provisional ballots were accepted, including one ballot where the voter left their date of birth off the provisional ballot form.
Board of Elections Deputy Director John Mead said if Board of Elections staff can identify the voter through the other information on the application, the ballot can be accepted by the board.
Board of Elections Director Charlie Frye said the voter put no date of birth on the form, but the rest of the form was filled out properly.
Fifteen provisional ballots met all of the requirements, and were accepted.
The one ballot that was rejected was due to the person not being registered to vote.
Mead said the provisional ballot form will act as a voter registration for the person.
In other business:
• The board will meet on Tuesday morning to certify the results of the May primary.
• The board voted to approve five candidates to appear on the November ballot.
Jeff Griffiths and Robert Rosebrugh will both be on the November ballot as independents running for Geneva City Council, alongside Republican Mario Butera, All three are currently on council.
Michele Krieg will be on the ballot for the Geneva School Board, and Tiffany Miller will appear on the Geneva Township ballot to fill an unexpired township trustee term she was appointed to last summer.
Chris Schaubert will be on the November ballot for Jefferson School Board.
