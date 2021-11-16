JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections met on Monday morning to approve provisional ballots from the Nov. 2 election.
The board accepted 99 out of 106 provisional ballots, said John Mead, director of the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
“The vast majority were accepted,” Mead said.
Provisional ballots are given to voters whose eligibility to vote is in question, and allow election workers to verify that the person is able to vote, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.
The approval of the provisional ballots went smoothly, Mead said.
Of the seven votes that were rejected, three were because the voter was not registered and two were because the voter attempted to vote in the wrong precinct, Mead said.
“The remaining two ballots were rejected — one for no ballot and the other for improper paperwork,” Mead said.
A review of the absentee ballots will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Ashtabula County Board of Elections office, 8 W. Walnut St., Jefferson.
A total of 16,247 ballots were cast in the Nov. 2, 2021 election. That means 27 percent of the county’s 60,752 registered voters turned out for the election, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
