JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections met on Monday morning to approve placing 17 issues and a variety of candidates on the May 2 ballot.
There are a total of nine levies in the Andover area, with the Andover Public Library District seeking to renew a one- mill, five-year levy for current operating expenses, Andover Township seeking to renew a pair of two-mill, five-year levies, one for roads and bridges and one for ambulance services. The township is also seeking an additional one-mill levy for ambulance services.
The three township levies exclude Andover village.
The village itself is putting forward five levies, four renewals and one new levy.
The renewals are a trio of five-year fire protection levies, totaling two mills, a two-mill, five-year ambulance and emergency medical services levy, and an additional one-mill, five-year ambulance and emergency medical services levy.
Colebrook Township voters will decide on a new four-mill, five-year roads and bridges levy, and residents in the Conneaut Area City School District will vote on a new two-mill, continuing permanent improvement levy.
Residents in Conneaut will see a 4.75-mill, five-year roads and bridges levy on the ballot, a replacement and increase of the 2.75-mill, five-year levy currently on the books.
A new two-mill, five-year roads and bridges levy will be before New Lyme Township voters, and South Central Ambulance District voters will presented with a new two-mill, five-year ambulance and emergency medical services levy.
Wayne Township will have the renewal of a four-mill, five-year roads and bridges levy on the ballot, and both Wayne and Williamsfield townships will have their own one-mill, five-year ambulance and EMS levies on the ballot.
The board also approved a variety of candidates for the May primary and November general election.
In Geneva, Republican Mario Butera was the only candidate to file for one of four open seats on Geneva City Council. Independent candidates could file by May 1, and people could still file as write-in candidates, Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said.
The board approved the petitions of Joseph J. Pete for Ashtabula Township Trustee and Eric A. Nesbitt for the Conneaut School Board, both of whom will be appearing on the November ballot.
Five candidates for elected office in Ashtabula were approved, though because of the city’s charter, the deadline to file petitions with the Board of Elections is not until 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Petitions for the City Manager primary were approved for incumbent Jim Timonere and Evangela Moore, both Democrats. Democrat Cecilia Cooper’s petitions to run for the position of City Solicitor were approved as well.
John Roskovics’ petitions to run for council-at-large and Kym Foglio’s petitions to run for Ward One were also approved. Both are Democrats.
No candidates had filed petitions for Ward Two or Municipal Court Judge before Monday’s meeting.
The board is scheduled to meet again next week to approve any final petitions for Ashtabula County races that are submitted between Monday and the filing deadline on Thursday afternoon.
The board voted to move the move a polling location for Sheffield Township to the Monroe Fire Hall for this election only, because a handful of voters in the township fall into the Conneaut City School District, and would therefore have a say on the proposed new levy. The rest of the township will have nothing to vote on.
“There are exactly 22 voters affected by that particular Conneaut school levy,” Frye said. “So rather than spend several hundred dollars for a polling location in Sheffield for 22 voters, we have the ability to relocate those to Monroe fire hall for this particular election.”
The move was approved by the board, and notifications to voters were scheduled to be sent out on Monday.
Fifty-seven of the 104 precincts in the county will be voting in May, Frye said.
“We have a primary in Ashtabula city, everything else would be considered a special election,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.