JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections met on Tuesday morning and approved machine allocations for the upcoming May 3 primary election.
There will be no change in polling locations this year, Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said.
The last time a polling location was changed was in 2020, when a location was moved first to the Ashtabula Public Library then to the YMCA, Frye said.
Early voting started on Tuesday and military and overseas ballots have been sent out, Board of Elections Director John Mead said.
There will be no contested local races on the ballot, but five levies and two liquor options will be on the ballot, as well as contested races in the U.S. Senate, the Republican candidate for the 14th Congressional district, and statewide offices.
The levies on the May 3 ballot are the renewal of a 1.75-mill, five-year County Children Services levy, renewal of a 4.25-mill, five-year emergency requirements levy for the Conneaut Area City Schools, renewal of a 1.46-mill, five-year operating levy for the village of Andover, replacement of a 1.49-mill, five-year Geneva Township fire and EMS levy and replacing and increasing a three-mill continuing fire levy for Rome Township, according to election records.
According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, early voting is available at the Board of Elections office in Jefferson on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 22. From April 25-29, early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.. On April 30, the Saturday before the primary, early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on May 1, early voting will be available from 1 to 5 p.m., and on May 2, early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..
The Ohio state representative and state central committee races will not be included on the May primary, due to a continuing legal fight over maps for the Ohio House and Senate.
The Board of Elections has been granted $81,000 to cover expenses caused by the continuing uncertainty from the state legislature maps, Frye said. During this election cycle, ballot design had to be done a second time, which cost $1,500, he said.
Another election will have to be held in the future for the state representative and central committee races. Frye said there is not yet a confirmed date for that election.
In other business:
• Frye said smoke detectors will be installed in the building soon, along with a pressure sensor on the building’s sprinkler system.
• Board members were given copies of information from a public records request to review, before it is provided to the person who made the request.
