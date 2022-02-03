JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections approved allocations of voting machines for the upcoming primary election.
The allocation is the same as it was for the November election, Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said.
Last year, a polling place was moved to the Ashtabula YMCA. Frye said it worked well, and he received no complaints about the site. The move also meant less congestion at the Ashtabula County District Library, he said.
“We’re on a federal election calendar this year, so it makes it a little bit different,” Frye said. “They’re a little more stringent on certain dates we have to have things done.”
A significant amount of discussion at the meeting centered around potential issues surrounding redistricting. The Ohio Supreme Court recently ruled maps for the Ohio legislature and U.S. House of Representatives did not comply with anti-gerrymandering provisions in the state constitution, and is currently reviewing revised maps.
If the Supreme Court rejects the maps, it will create complete chaos, Frye said. Election dates could have to be moved if that happens, he said.
“If the Supreme Court rejects the current maps, it could get really dicy,” Frye said.
Board staff are checking petitions, training and doing as much as possible without actually creating a ballot, Frye said.
Frye said, under a directive from the Secretary of State’s office, signatures from voters in your district under either map are acceptable.
“Basically, they’re giving you a mulligan on it,” Frye said.
The board also approved the election administration plan and a security policy.
A meeting will take place next week, Feb. 8, at 10:15 a.m., to approve petitions for county offices and local issues.
In other business
• The board approved a three percent raise for employees, in place of an earlier approved two percent raise.
Board of Elections Director John Mead said the county commissioners approved a three percent raise for county employees, instead of two. The difference amounts to $3,821.47, Mead said.
• The board approved a resolution to allow board members to be continuously updated on legal reviews, and inform them of that ability.
