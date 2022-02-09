JEFFERSON — There will be no contested races on this year’s primary ballot.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Ashtabula County Board of Elections approved three petitions for the upcoming primary.
Petitions from incumbent Republicans Casey Kozlowski, an Ashtabula County commissioner, and Dave Thomas, the Ashtabula County auditor, were approved. Bill Buskirk’s petitions for the Democratic primary for Ashtabula County auditor were also approved.
Petitions for Ohio’s 99th District representative were not approved due to ongoing legal fights over the maps of districts for the Ohio legislature. On Monday night, the Ohio Supreme Court declared that the maps proposed for the state House and Senate are unconstitutional and ordered them redrawn.
Another meeting will take place in the future once the issue has been resolved, Board of Elections Director John Mead said.
Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said federal rules require ballots to be sent to certain voters living overseas 45 days before the election date. According to the Ohio Secretary of State, the deadline for those ballots being ready is March 18.
“We’re very much in jeopardy of not being able to comply with that federal mandate,” Frye said. “So something’s got to happen.”
According to the slip opinion released on Monday by the Ohio Supreme Court in which the court struck down newly revised maps, the state legislature sets the dates for the election and has the ability to change them, if necessary.
The board also approved seven issues to be placed on the primary ballot. Two of the issues are for Sunday liquor sales, one for Pueblo Real in Conneaut and the other for Rosabella Winery in Austinburg Township.
Three renewal levies were approved for the primary, a 1.75-mill, five-year Children Services Board levy, a 1.46-mill, five-year operating expenses levy for Andover Village and a 4.25-mill, five-year emergency levy for the Conneaut Area City Schools. Geneva Township, excluding the city of Geneva and village of Geneva-on-the-Lake, is seeking the replacement of a 1.49 mill five year fire and EMS levy, and Rome Township is seeking a replacement and increase of a three mill continuing fire services levy.
The board also approved a bid for ballots, which will cost 28 cents each, and $.01 for shipping. Mead said they are planning to order 30,000 ballots. That is significantly more than would normally be purchased, but the primary race in the gubernatorial race and an open U.S. Senate seat are expected to increase turnout, Mead said.
“We do not want to be short on ballots,” he said.
Frye said the decision was made to be proactive, and ensure there won’t be a problem receiving the ballots in a timely fashion.
The bid was accepted pending bond paperwork being received from the company.
Mead said the paperwork would likely arrive soon.
