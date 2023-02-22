JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections approved candidates for the Ashtabula city primary on Tuesday, and approved quotes for equipment transportation and ballots for the upcoming election.

A petition to run for the position of city manager as a Republican for Kevin Grippi was approved, as were petitions for Republican council-at-large candidates Russ Simeone and Wade Stitt.

For the city’s second ward, petitions from Democrat Terence Guerriero and Republican Daryn Capitena were approved.

At a meeting last week, the board approved petitions from Democratic city manager candidates Evangela Moore and incumbent Jim Timonere, as well as petitions from Democratic incumbent council-at-large member John Roskovics, Democratic City Solicitor and incumbent Cecilia Cooper, and current Ward One Democratic councilwoman Kym Foglio.

The board also approved a quote for printing ballots for the upcoming election.

Board of Elections Director John Mead said the county received a bid from ES and S for ballots. The cost for ballots has remained the same from the previous election, at $.29 per ballot for printing, and $.01 per ballot for shipping, he said.

“We’ve had excellent luck with these people, in quality,” Mead said.

The board approved a quote for transportation of election equipment. Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said the price had remained the same from the fall election.

