Board of Elections adds 2 new voting precincts in Ashtabula

BY SHELLEY TERRY
JEFFERSON — Voters in two Ashtabula precincts will cast their ballots at a new polling place on Nov. 2.
City Precincts 3A and 4A will vote at the Ashtabula County YMCA, at the Five Points intersection on West Prospect Road, Ashtabula County Board of Elections Director John Mead said.
“The YMCA has offered its all-purpose room near the swimming pool to be the new voting location for Ashtabula City Precincts 3A and 4A, which formally voted at the Ashtabula County District Library on Park Avenue,” he said. “The Board of Elections is very appreciative of the YMCA in reducing the number of precincts voting at the library.”
The library previously served seven precincts. With the change of polling precincts, it will now serve five.
The Board of Elections mailed about 700 postcards informing registered voters of the new location, Mead said.
Ashtabula City’s Clerk of Council, Stacy Senskey, announced the change of polling locations at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
“This means less poll workers and voters crowding into the library [during a pandemic],” she said.
At last week’s Board of Elections meeting, the board approved allocations of machines for the Nov. 2 election.
Early in-person voting will be available at the Board of Elections office in Jefferson from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until Oct. 22.
Early in-person voting also will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25-29.
The weekend before Election Day, the Board of Elections office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30; from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1.
The deadline to vote in person at the Board of Elections is 2 p.m. Nov. 1.
For more information, call the Board of Elections at 440-576-6915, or stop by the office at 8 W. Walnut St., Jefferson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.