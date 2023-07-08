JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections conducted a hearing on the eligibility of a voter on Friday morning.
Board President Joe Varckette said a person filed a challenge against a trio of voters’ eligibility.
Brian Beaumont claimed that Fraser Young, Lucinda Young and Bethany Beaumont no longer resided at the address at which they’re registered to vote.
Board of Elections Director Charlie Frye said he spoke with Brian Beaumont, who claimed that Bethany Beaumont had moved out of the address at which she was registered. Frye said, according to board records, she registered to vote and never voted, and was on the board’s list for potential removal from the voter rolls for inactivity.
Frye said the challenge was spurred by Brian Beaumont seeing Bethany Beaumont’s name and address in the poll book.
Beaumont also claimed Fraser and Lucinda Young, the other two voters whose eligibility he challenged, moved to Georgia.
Frye said the Youngs had not voted since 2016.
He suggested having all three voters listed as provisional.
“If they show up to vote after six years of seven years, we would have the provisional ballot, and we could then look at the situation,” he said.
Varckette said Brian Beaumont identified a trio of voters who were in the process of being removed from the rolls through the board’s regular process.
Board member Isaac Arthur said the safe move would be to move them to provisional status, because that would allow them to still vote if they do wish to.
“The onus is still on these individuals to present proper information to identify their residence, if they are still, in fact, around,” Varckette said.
Arthur moved to have the three voters to provisional status, board member Jeff Magyar seconded the motion, and it was unanimously in favor of the move.
Varckette thanked the staff for their due diligence in this issue.
Magyar asked if they requested an absentee ballot with the provisional status, what would happen.
Frye said they would have to come into the office to vote absentee, because of the provisional status.
In other business:
• The board approved machine allocations for the August special election. No polling places have changed, Frye said.
Frye said the board has not been given funds by Columbus for the August special election, so they have to move money around within funds to pay for costs of the election.
“We can’t stop because they haven’t allocated yet,” Frye said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the board had received 209 applications for absentee ballots, said Deputy Director John Mead.
Those ballots will be mailed out next week, Frye said.
• The board will receive petitions that need to be verified for a pair of state-wide issues next week.
Frye said the petitions will have to be inputed into a system before they can start checking signatures.
Magyar asked if there are historically a lot of signatures that don’t check out.
Frye said petitions collected by grassroots organizations and parties generally have a better number of valid signatures, but petitions collected by companies hired to collect signatures are generally less reliable.
