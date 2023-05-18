CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Board of Elections approved an updated five-year forecast for the district at a meeting on Wednesday morning.
District Treasurer Jackie Miranda said at the meeting that, for several months, various conferences and events have warned district treasurers about the upcoming end of federal ESSERS funds given to school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[Superintendent Lori] Riley and I worked together along with the board, to make sure that we’re trying to avoid the cliff as much as we can,” Miranda said.
There could be additional funding for the district, based on the outcome of the state’s biennial budget process with the governor and the state legislature, Miranda said.
“If the House proposal would be approved, or some version of it, there could be some additional funding, but as I said to someone yesterday, we’re not going to base a forecast on that, because that’s not in stone, that hasn’t been approved yet,” she said.
According to the forecast, the district will have a surplus for the coming two years, but that surplus will disappear by the end of the forecast.
Because of ESSERS funds, the district has been able to continue operations and hire staff to assist with dealing with the effects of COVID-19 in the classroom, she said.
“There’s an ebb and a flow every time, when you’re making changes,” Miranda said.
In other business:
• The board recognized students who participated in a recent Power of the Pen competition.
Sara Furtig, the advisor for the Power of the Pen team, said 11 students participated in a district competition, and nine students went on to regionals.
“We had two students make it to state,” Furtig said.
The students are given 40 minutes each to respond to a trio of prompts at competition.
She thanked the district for supporting the trip, planned for later this week.
• The board approved the purchase of a pair of school busses, one 78 seat bus and and one 83 seat bus.
