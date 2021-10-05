KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — If things go as planned, work on a renovation of the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities offices could start by the end of the month.
Board of DD Community Outreach Education Specialist Manda Jackson said the project is currently out for bid for the second time, after the first set of bids came in above the budgeted price of the renovations.
Board of DD Director of Operations Matthew Glidewell said the lowest bid in the first round was about 41 percent over the budgeted $1.135 million cost of the project. The Ohio Revised Code requires bids to be rejected if they are more than 10 percent above the budgeted cost in the bid, he said.
Glidewell said the overages were caused by increases in the price of raw materials in the last several months.
“We’re talking over a 100-percent increase for lumber, 76-percent increase for steel products, 60-percent for brass and copper, aluminum’s up 29 percent,” Glidewell said. “It’s just a myriad construction materials that just rapidly inflated in cost in the last six to 12 months.”
Glidewell said contractors are having difficulty guaranteeing prices right now.
“It’s unfortunate, because we just don’t really see these inflated costs going down in the next several years,” he said.
The board unanimously approved increasing the budget for the project to $1.6 million, Glidewell said.
“We did take a conservative approach from the beginning on the selection of materials, so there wasn’t really room to scale that back,” he said.
Glidewell said he is hopeful that bidders will work to come in under their previous bids.
Glidewell said the Board of DD has just over $1.7 million in its capital improvement fund.
Bids will be opened on Friday, he said.
According to Glidewell, the renovation will turn former classrooms into office space, make the structure ADA accessible and add a training room for board and community.
“We want to make sure we’ve got the space for Special Olympics and other community partners here,” he said.
The work is expected to take nine months to become substantially complete. It could start as early as the middle of this month.
“We’re just very optimistic,” Glidewell said. “This is something that’s been a long time coming. We still feel like this is the best time to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.