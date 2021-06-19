KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP —The Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities is planning a $1.1 million renovation of its facility at Route 84 and Green Road.
The former Happy Hearts School is now split between offices for the Board of DD, day care and kindergarten classes.
Plans are in the works to renovate the office section of the building.
Toni Scurpa, superintendent of the board, said there is no waiting list for services, and no one will lose services due to the renovations.
The board can plan how many people may need services in the future, and they took that into account when planning the expansion, Scurpa said.
Scurpa said the board is also looking into adding some form of transportation services for people the board serves. Scurpa said it can be hard for people with disabilities to do things spontaneously, and said the board is hoping to develop a service similar to Uber. The board is also working on a grant that would fund events for social integrated events, Scurpa said.
“We have expanded services, we have no waiting list, so this is no way impacting services for the individuals we serve,” Scurpa said.
The board has enough funds on hand right now for the project, said Matthew Glidewell, director of operations and human resources with the board.
The Board first put together a renovation committee, which transformed into a building utilization committee, Glidewell said. That committee presented a plan for renovations last month and the board approved the plan on Thursday night.
Scurpa and Glidewell met with Ashtabula County commissioners, who own the building, on Tuesday morning.
“I think, based on the conversation we had on Tuesday with the commissioners, that we’ll be able to move forward with their blessing,” Glidewell said.
The board rents the building for $1 per year, Glidewell said.
Scurpa said they want to make sure that the building is well-maintained. The foundation is good, but there are some issues with HVAC and the electrical system that need to be addressed, she said.
The Ashtabula County Board of DD is one of a dozen boards around the state that are in the process of doing renovations, Scurpa said.
“As county boards transitioned out of services, we know we have these large buildings that the county owns, and the county is not really able to take them over or update them and maintain them,” Scurpa said.
Scurpa said the group wanted to preserve its history by keeping the building.
The renovation is more economical than renting or building a new building, Scurpa said.
Currently, board employees are using classrooms as offices with partitions set up to divide the rooms into smaller, office-sized spaces.
The lack of privacy raises HIPAA concerns, Scurpa said.
The planned renovation will create cubicle and office space, as well as room for training, Glidewell said.
“The vision at this time is kind of revamping the space to more suit the needs of the business model we follow today,” Glidewell said.
The project would last between nine and 12 months, and could start in September, Glidewell said.
Currently, a number of restrooms at the facility are being renovated and are awaiting a shipment of tile.
