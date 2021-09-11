JEFFERSON — A cooperative venture between area bluegrass lovers and the village will keep visitors tapping their toes today.
Larry Covey and his Falcon Grass band played a concert at the Covered Bridge Pavilion last year and had 200 people attend.
Covey got together with some friends and approached village leaders about extending the invitation to more bands and make a day of it, said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
Covey said he also wanted to honor all the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks and support fire and police officers. He said there will be a prayer to kick off the event and the Jefferson High School band will play the National Anthem followed by a moment of silence for the victims.
Martuccio said the fire department and the ambulance service will have their vehicles at the festival.
Interest in the event is widespread, Covey said.
“I’ve gotten calls from Beaver Falls and Erie. We are going to get a lot of people from Pennsylvania,” he said.
Martuccio said there are 10 designated parking areas for the event that starts at noon and is scheduled to conclude at 8 p.m. Some of the parking areas include Henderson Memorial Public Library, the former Golden Dawn store, the United Methodist Church and the Jefferson Nazarene Church.
“I’m going to bring my golf cart up in case we have people who have difficulty walking,” Covey said.
The four bands playing are Falcon Grass, Hershel Blevins Band, Vertical Limit and the Clay Hess Band, Martuccio said.
Martuccio said area churches will be selling food in addition to Jefferson businesses. He said there will also be two photo booths.
