CONNEAUT — Work has started on the demolition of a building in the city’s harbor area.
The Blue Building, located at the intersection of Lakeside and Marina Drives, started life as an icehouse for harbor fisheries before becoming a maintenance building for the Port Authority, officials said previously.
George Peterson, chair of the Conneaut Port Authority, said it became clear that renovating the building was not possible in October.
“As we were going through this planning stage, and we looked at what opportunities had come and what opportunities might be out there and what that might cost us, the decision that became very clear to us ... was that the cost of renovating that building was much more than actually building another building,” he said.
The Port Authority had gotten quotes for renovating the building for businesses that could have moved into the location, and those quotes were not attractive, Peterson said.
“Some of those quotes were in excess of $1 million,” he said. “And we know we could build a building for that or less, and have a new building, and have something that would be usable to a business that would want to go in there.”
The building does not have water, sewer, heat or air conditioning, and had gas to the outside of the building, but none inside, Peterson said.
The demolition is expected to take all week.
“Then we’re going to turn it into a parking area, and that will be on a temporary basis,” Peterson said.
The Port Authority recently released a plan for proposed improvements to the port. Among the ideas included in the plan is moving Portside Marine to a new location and constructing a new building where the blue building currently stands.
Peterson said he is excited about the plan.
“It’s going to take us five years to get through the plan, but at least we’re starting,” he said. “That’s what’s exciting about it.”
