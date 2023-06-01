CONNEAUT — Blocked railroad crossings continue to cause issues for city residents, especially in isolated areas.
Multiple reports of blocked crossings on the city’s east side were made to police over the Memorial Day weekend, including multiple reports of a parked train blocking Woodworth Road on Sunday.
Conneaut Police Chief Michael Colby said the number of blocked crossings has increased dramatically since the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that citations cannot be issued for blocked crossings.
“We still document the crossings being blocked,” Colby said. “This way, in the event [that] something does happen, we can go back and show the crossing being blocked has increased.”
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said a group of boaters who had gotten out of Conneaut Creek at the Woodworth Road launch ramp were trapped north of the blocked railroad crossing on Sunday.
“NS isn’t particularly responsive to local issues, as are none of the railroads, really,” he said. “They’ve been granted by the state of Ohio basically free reign. There’s no thing that any local entity can say or do to them. They’re not required to account for safety issues. So they basically do as they please, without accountability.”
In August 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that federal law preempted a state statute prohibiting trains from stopping on railroad crossings for more than five minutes.
According to information from the Federal Railroad Administration, Ohio had the third-highest number of blocked crossings reported in the U.S. in the last year with 2,576, behind Illinois, at 2,602. Texas, with 5,095, had the most in the U.S.
Of those 2,576 reports in the state of Ohio, 144 of them were from Ashtabula County, 130 were from Conneaut, and 34 of those from the Woodworth Road crossing.
Reports made to the FRA are voluntary, and for informational purposes only, according to the FRA’s website. There are federal laws or regulations against railroads blocking crossings, according to the site.
Hockaday said he is sure that the reports do not include every time a crossing has been blocked by a stopped train in the city.
A number of the reports from the Woodworth Road crossing, as well as crossings on Mill and Harbor streets indicate pedestrians were seen climbing on, over or through railroad cars to bypass stopped trains.
“Sometimes it’s blocked for six hours out of a day, sometimes longer, even right there by the high school,” Hockaday said.
Colby said the department tries to have an officer near the school at dismissal, and that students don’t go through or under the trains when they see a police officer there.
Students walking to the high school would have to walk two blocks to the Broad Street underpass to get a block south, Hockaday said.
“I think we can say it until we’re blue in the face, I think we can try to put people there, but kids are still going to take the path of least resistance, which is to cut underneath the train,” Hockaday said. “That’s all well and good until they go to move one while someone’s underneath it.”
The city has been seeking alternatives, but there has been no movement yet, he said.
“People get impatient, and they crawl under the trains to get out from behind them and do other dangerous things,” Hockaday said.
When the trains start moving, they start moving quickly, and anyone trying to cross through or under the train can be killed, he said.
“It’s hard to find a good place to park a two-mile long train, I understand, but at the same time, when they park over places that don’t have any alternative access, it’s not like there’s some other workaround for Woodworth Road. You’re trapped between two class-one rails,” Hockaday said.
