Ashtabula County was under a blizzard warning on Friday, as a winter storm rolled through town.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Ashtabula County at 9:25 a.m. on Friday, and it was initially set to last until 4 a.m. today.
The area is also under a wind-chill warning, scheduled to end at 10 a.m. today.
Temperatures in Ashtabula dropped throughout the morning on Friday, reaching two degrees below zero around 2 p.m.
The total snow accumulation from the storm is expected to be nine to 23 inches, according to the NWS.
Winds on Friday afternoon were near 30 miles per hour, with gusts in the 40s.
Temperatures are expected to warm over the weekend, with a high for Saturday of 14. Windy conditions are expected to continue, though, and wind-chill values are still expected to be below zero. The high temperature for Christmas Day is 23, with a 90-percent chance of snow. High winds are expected to continue on Sunday as well, though wind speeds are expected to be lower.
Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi declared a level-two snow emergency at around 6:30 a.m., after consulting with the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners, his road division, and checking the forecast.
A level-two snow emergency means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Motorists should exercise extreme caution, and only leave home if necessary.
Niemi said he will re-evaluate the situation regularly.
“We’ll modify things as things progress,” he said.
Niemi encouraged people to stay home if they can, and if they have to drive, drive carefully and exercise common sense.
The county’s offices and County Courthouse were closed on Friday morning due to the weather.
FirstEnergy reported a number of localized power outages around the county, wit the largest outage on Friday morning reported in Windsor Township. Between 100 and 500 customers were impacted by the outage, according to FirstEnergy’s website. The outage was resolved early Friday morning, and by 2 p.m. on Friday, FirstEnergy estimated that 117 Ashtabula County customers were without power.
Snow parking bans were in effect in Geneva-on-the-Lake and Geneva. The bans, which go into effect after two inches of snowfall, require street-parked vehicles to be moved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.