CONNEAUT — A Blessing of the Fleet is being planned for the Conneaut harbor on May 27 at 1 p.m.
Conneaut Port Authority Chair George Peterson said it has been decades since the last combined blessing of the fleet in the city.
Michael Bartone, assistant general manager with Oasis Marinas, said the event will take place at the city’s Public Dock.
“It’s between Oasis Marinas, the Port Authority, the Conneaut Boat Club and the Lake Erie Boat Club,” he said.
Deacon Nick Iarocci will be the lead celebrant, and other area ministers will assist him, Bartone said.
“We’re excited to work with everybody to bring [the blessing of the fleet] back,” he said. “It’s not just for our local boaters who have docks here. Anybody that would like to participate can participate.”
A webpage with additional information on the event and a form to register vessels planning to participate in the blessing of the fleet can be found at www.conneautportauthority.com/blessing-of-the-fleet.
Peterson said registration is appreciated, but not required.
“We’re pretty excited about it, and I’m hoping for a great turn-out,” he said.
The Port Authority is just one of the sponsors, Peterson said.
“I like the fact that we’re doing this together with the Lake Erie Boat Club, the Conneaut Boat Club, Oasis,” he said.
Bartone said Oasis Marinas will also be hosting a marina cleanup day for the community on June 10. Free t-shirts will be available for participants, while supplies last, and lunch will be supplied to people who participate, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.