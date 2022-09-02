PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — In just four months, Ashtabula County will turn 212 years old — the county was officially formed out of Trumbull County on Jan. 11, 1811.
Very few structures that were standing at that time still remain and only one is in its original location — the Blakeslee Log Cabin, according to the Ashtabula County Historical Society.
The log cabin, at the intersection of Route 11 and Plymouth Ridge Road, turned 212 this year. It has been an Ashtabula County Historical Society property since 1989, when society volunteers began restoring the cabin.
Some of the logs had to be replaced where a kitchen was added to the west side of the cabin by one of the three previous owners. Other logs had disintegrated from rot and insect infestation.
Nevertheless, the cabin is mostly original and provides a ticket to the county’s pioneer times during Log Cabin Days, Sept. 10-11.
The Blakeslee family built the cabin, but they were not the first to settle in Plymouth Township. When John G. Blakeslee and his family arrived from New England in 1810 and settled on a small plot of the 840 acres he owned, Plymouth Township did not exist — the land was part of Ashtabula Township. Plymouth Township came about in 1838, named after Plymouth, Conn.
The honor of being the first permanent settler goes to Samuel White, who settled in 1806. More families from Plymouth Hollow, Conn. followed throughout the next four years, including Zadock Mann, Joseph and Warner Mann, John and Asher Blakeslee, Lynus Hall, Titus Seymour, David Warren, Elias C. Upson and others.
The settlers held the first Episcopal church service west of the Allegheny Mountains in the Blakeslee Log Cabin. Zadock Mann was the lay leader. The group later formed St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Ashtabula.
Julia Whalen, a descendant of the Blakeslee family, bought the property in 1871 for $700. In 1902, an immigrant, Micheli Sorbo, purchased the cabin and his family owned it until January 1989.
The cabin survived construction of Route 11, railroad tracks, the Ohio Department of Transportation garage and residential housing. For more than 200 years, it has been part of Plymouth Township.
The Blakeslee Log Cabin is on the National Register of Historic Places.
