JEFFERSON — Jefferson residents are warned to keep away from a black bear that’s been sighted in the area.
The bear was sighted getting into bird feeders at a residence on Pine Street, said Thomas Talcott, who lives on neighboring North Chestnut Street.
“It destroyed my neighbor’s bird feeders,” he said.
Though no home or extensive property damage was reported, people have called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Division, to say they spotted the bear going through their back or side yards in Jefferson.
“We always see an increase in May, with peak sightings in June and July,” said Jamey Emmert, ODNR Department of Wildlife’s spokesperson. “Mom bears have booted their male offspring out, at the same time, the males start to think about mating.”
Young black bears will often travel great distances in search of a new habitat. They are extremely agile and are able to run up to 35 mph, climb trees with ease and swim long distances. Bears are omnivores, meaning they will eat a wide variety of foods.
If you encounter a bear, the Wildlife Division, advises you back away slowly, preferably in the direction you came. Walk, do not run, and keep your eye on the bear so you can see how it reacts. In most cases, the bear will flee. If the bear walks toward you, act boldly, yelling and throwing something at it.
The Division of Wildlife now relies primarily on public reports of sightings to track black bears in Ohio. If you see a bear, call your local Division of Wildlife district office at 1-800-WILDLIFE or report the bear sighting online.
