JEFFERSON — Bissell Maple Farm will present the Craft Maple Brewfest, featuring beers from local brewers and maple-themed food, to benefit the Lake Erie Council Boy Scouts of America.
The beer-tasting event will be held 6-10 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds Expo Building.
This is the first-ever Craft Maple Brewfest, formerly known as the Craft Maple Festival.
“It’s exciting to be able to highlight both the maple syrup and craft beer industries in one event,” said Nate Bissell, owner of Bissell Maple Farm in Jefferson.
Participating brewers include Aeonian Brewing Co., Double Wing Brewery, Saucy Brew Works, Sonder Brewing, Thirsty Dog Brewing Co., Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., and more.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote on their favorite beer.
Guests will enjoy music as they work their way through food stations serving maple mustard pork tenderloin sliders, sticky maple bourbon ribs, Bissell brussels sprout, and soft pretzels with a maple mustard dipping sauce.
The evening will conclude with a dessert table featuring a variety of maple-infused treats, such as coffee stout cake, maple pumpkin pie, maple stout bread pudding, and brioche pecan maple cupcakes.
County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he’s excited for the Brewfest coming to the fairgrounds.
“This is a great opportunity to enjoy some tasty brews and also support some of our local community partners,” he said.
J.P. Ducro IV, president of the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners, said it’s always wonderful to see new events coming to our community.
“Bissell is a tremendous community partner and success story,” he said. “It’s great the fairgrounds are being used for more community events.”
Admission to the Brewfest is $125 per person and can be purchased at www.craftmaplefestival.org. A tasting glass, food and beer tastings are included with admission.
All proceeds of this event will benefit the Lake Erie Council, Boy Scouts of America.
“Craft Maple Brewfest, presented by Bissell Maple Farm, will be a fun and exciting event highlighting the maple syrup and craft beer industries in Ashtabula County,” said Anna Galipo, special events director, Boy Scouts of America Lake Erie Council in Cleveland.
For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, through various programs, has been preparing young people to take the lead. Scouts not only develop strong leadership skills, but also strong values, morals, and integrity.
The organization works to ensure that youth in Northeast Ohio can benefit from the Scouting program. They currently have over 5,000 youth actively engaged in Scouting in seven counties.
Learn more at www.craftmaplefestival.org.
