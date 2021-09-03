ASHTABULA — After 45 years of helping pregnant women in Ashtabula County, Birthcare is disbanding.
G.O. Community Development Corporation will continue distributing pregnancy and baby needs, such as diapers and formula, to the community.
Four years ago, G.O. CDC offered Birthcare and its volunteers support and a place at its community center, at 3703 Station Ave., Ashtabula, and they’ve been working together ever since.
Birthcare, an emergency pregnancy center, began in 1976, and has helped thousands of women with counseling and support through difficult and unplanned pregnancies ever since.
Throughout the years, volunteers also helped pregnant women coordinate efforts with other agencies. They offered free pregnancy testing, a place to live without cost, an understanding physician, help with medical bills, furniture and maternity and baby clothes.
“We want to thank the public and local churches for supporting us,” said Jenny Fuller, Birthcare volunteer. “G.O. is continuing our services and there are so many local programs and agencies today available to women and their babies, we feel we are not abandoning our clients.”
Among the area’s many social agencies available today, there’s G.O. CDC, Mya Women’s Center, Community Action, Catholic Charities, Women Infants and Children (WIC), Help Me Grow and the Department of Job and Family Services, to name a few. Birthcare donated the remainder of its funds to Catholic Charities and G.O. CDC.
G.O. CDC offers food, clothing, shoes and household items to anyone in need at the community center (the former Thurgood Marshal Elementary School) on Station Avenue.
Anyone interested in making a donation can send checks for G.O. CDC to P.O. Box 1173, Ashtabula, OH 44005.
