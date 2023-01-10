ASHTABULA — Former Sheriff Billy Johnson will be the guest speaker tonight at the Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum’s monthly History on Tap event.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Cloven Hoof Brewery, 1308 Bridge St. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Johnson will share stories about his life on the docks and working with the Hulett, one of history’s greatest forgotten machines, said Jenny Luhta, vice chair of the Museum’s Board of Directors.
“The Hulett was a tremendous invention that came out of Conneaut in the late 19th Century and changed the face of ship offloading,” she said. “What once took many men with shovels weeks to do became accomplished in days. What an honor it is to hear from someone who operated this amazing machine that improved the industry.”
An important part of Ashtabula history came to a close in 2016 when the Norfolk Southern Railroad closed down coal operations. The history now lives on only in the memories of railroad and dock workers who helped make Ashtabula one of the busiest ports in the world.
Museum Board Chairman Brian Hubbard said he hopes the programs continue to offer the community the opportunity to unite and learn.
“Over the long term, these and other programs we develop will help sustain our organization and ensure that stories and treasures of our past are never forgotten,” he said.
There is no cost to attend this program, but participants are responsible for purchasing their own beverages. Cloven Hoof may have some food available for purchase, as well. For more information about the Museum’s History on Tap and other happenings, check out the Museum’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.