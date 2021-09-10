GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The motorcycles started rolling into the village on Thursday as officials were putting the finishing touches on arrangements for Thunder on the Strip
“I think the village is set,” said Geneva-on--the-Lake Administrator Jeremy Shaffer. He said the cones were placed in parking areas so motorcycles could use the north and south side of the street for parking.
Shaffer said there will be a few extra police and firefighters on duty for the motorcycle event that includes vendors, entertainment and many other activities.
Dwayne Bennett, GOTL mayor and founder of Thunder on the Strip, said 25 to 30 outside security personnel have been hired and 30 volunteers are making the weekend possible.
“It is kind of the end-of-the-year cap to the season. The last big hurrah before the weather changes,” Shaffer said. He said an estimated 20,000 people are expected to attend the event, which concludes on Sunday.
Many of the establishments on the Strip have entertainment scheduled throughout the weekend.
“They are already rolling in,” Bennett said.
Duane Oyster and his wife Michelle Pavlik, both of Alliance, have been coming to the event together for five years. Oyster said it is a good place to catch up with people he hasn’t seen in a while.
“I have friends coming up,” he said.
Tobi Furman said she came up to the village from Columbus with several friends to enjoy the beach and then found out about the motorcycle event, so they decided to check it out on Thursday.
“We had no idea this was here,” she said.
Walter Gill, of Paragon Leather in Kalamazoo, Mich., said he comes to Thunder on the Strip regularly.
“We like it,” he said.
The weather and other factors play into the success of an event for vendors, Gill said.
“It all depends, some [events] are good and others aren’t,” he said.
A “Founder’s Parade” is scheduled to leave Sportsterz at 4:45 p.m. today and ride to DW3’s Saloon and then ride from the saloon back to Geneva-on-the-Lake at 5:30 p.m.
A police vs fire department pit bike race is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Vendors Village and the Harley-Davidson Contraband Stunt Team is scheduled to perform tonight at 6:30 and 7;30 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and noon, 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.