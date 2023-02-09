KENT — On Feb. 1, the nation began celebrating Black History Month. But did you know the first month-long celebration of Black History was established at Kent State University?
In February 1970, Kent State students, faculty and administration designated the entire month of February as a celebration of Black history — preceding the national holiday designation — which was established in 1976.
“Kent State has much to be proud of in the way of contributions to society and the world, including those that emerged from the student activism of the 1960s and 1970s,” said David Perusek, Ph.D., associate professor of anthropology at KSU at Ashtabula.
“The celebration of Black History Month throughout the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and other countries today is certainly among them.”
As anti-Vietnam war and black power movements swept the nation in the late 1960s, Black students on college campuses were inspired to take more direct action to quell racism and promote equality.
Kent State University students were no exception.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Black United Students (BUS) — one of the oldest student organizations at Kent State. BUS became a registered student organization in April 1968, according to the KSU website. Racial tensions mounted after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4. Two days later, a violent confrontation occurred between Oakland, California police and Oakland’s Black Panther Party. Bobby Hutton, a 17-year-old Black Panther member, was shot and killed after surrendering to police.
Seven months later, about 250 KSU students silently marched off campus to protest the university’s refusal to grant them amnesty from being charged with disorderly conduct after a sit-in, held days earlier, hindered the Oakland Police Department’s on-campus efforts to recruit new officers from KSU’s law enforcement program. When the students returned to classes three days later, no charges were brought against them, according to a paper by Lae’l Hughes-Watkins, KSU assistant professor and university archivist.
BUS also proposed that KSU extend Negro History Week into Black History Month; the event received official nationwide designation in 1976 by President Gerald Ford. Before the national holiday designation in 1976, Negro History Week was celebrated during the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.
Since 1976, each president has designated February as Black History Month and endorsed a theme. The theme for 2023 is “The Footsteps of Our Ancestors ... the Legacy Continues.”
“The success of any number of good things may sometimes lead to sanitized or even trivialized appropriations of them but in the case of Black History, its month-long celebration was born in the momentous year of 1970 at Kent State as part of a surge in black student activism — protests, demonstrations, even the 1968 walkout, led by Black United Students, of the entire body of black students from campus,” Perusek said.
“Having emerged from within all of that, Black History Month is deeply tied to the tradition of U.S. student activism and to the History of Kent State University. It is something for all of KSU to be proud of.”
Several events are planned for Black History Month at KSU Main Campus.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics encourages Ashtabula County residents to attend at least one of the events.
“It’s a time to educate ourselves and develop an appreciation and better understanding of so many important Americans and historical events,” he said.
The following events are open to the public:
• BLACK (MUSIC) HISTORY MONTH
Sunday, Feb. 12 — 5-7 p.m.
Kent Center for the Performing Arts, Ludwig Recital Hall
A celebration of 250 years of Black musical traditions.
• PRESENTATION & DISCUSSION: ATHLETES AND THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT
Wednesday, Feb. 15 — Noon to 1 p.m.
Main Hall, Room 203
In recognition of Black History Month, Dr. Leslie Heaphy will present Athletes and the Civil Rights Movement. Sponsored by the Black History Month Committee. Contact Dr. Joel Carbonell at jcarbon2@kent.edu with questions.
• BLACK HAIR IN A WHITE WORLD
Thursday, Feb. 16 — 5:30- 6:30 p.m.
Kent State University Press and Dr. Tameka Ellington present her new book, “Black Hair in a White World.” A dynamic discussion of the struggles and triumphs of Black hair.
This presentation can be watched through the following Zoom Link:
https://www.kent.edu/smc/black-history-month
• REAL TALK: MENTAL HEALTH IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY
Friday, Feb. 24 — 3- 4 p.m.
Kent Student Center, 310C
Join Janice Johnson, BIPOC focus mental health provider, to discuss the importance of mental well being and the services available for students of color.
• AFROBEAT KARAOKE
Friday, Feb. 24 — 6-9 p.m.
Kent Student Center, Rathskeller
Afrobeats is a popular music genre that originates from West Africa and has influences from American funk, jazz, and soul, with a heavy emphasis on percussion. Attend and enjoy an evening of music and fun.
For more information or to check out what KSU at Geauga and Trumbull are hosting for Black History Month, go to https://www.kent.edu/cas/did-you-know
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.