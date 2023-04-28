Richard Turner and Bob Nejbauer spent the early years of their lives together at the Ashtabula County Children’s Home in Ashtabula.
Now, 70 years later, they live just two hours away from each other in Arizona. And, they’ve remained best friends.
Turner and his brother, Tom, were placed in the Home on May 14, 1953, due to their parents’ marital problems, he said.
“Regardless of the situation, 12-year-old boys who love baseball will interact naturally,” Turner said. “Before I knew it, I was playing ball with the other boys, and I guess that I must have impressed them with my natural skills.”
Turner was told the best ball player in his age group was working his Star Beacon paper route that evening and not there to witness the newcomer’s skills.
The next day, the boys were heading outside to play when the best player, Nejbauer, met them in the stairwell. The other boys proceeded to tell Nejbauer about Turner’s great baseball skills.
“He’s as good as you Bob,” several of the boys said.
For the next year or so, the competition between the two stellar athletes caused friction between Nejbauer and Turner.
“Bob whipped my butt three times and after the third beating, I decided to make him my best friend,” Turner said. “That friendship has lasted 70 years as of May 16, 2023, and I had to admit, he definitely was the better baseball player.”
Nejbauer said, “We’re both terrific athletes.”
The boys enjoyed playing baseball, football, basketball and even ping pong together throughout their childhoods.
“I respected him and he respected me,” Nejbauer said. “If you want a friend or need a friend, he’s the one to have. He’s a tremendous person.”
After the boys left the Children’s Home, they kept in touch.
Nejbauer married his high school sweetheart, Janet Buie, and they had four children.
Turner left Ohio, moved west and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in December 1961. After the Corps, he stayed in Phoenix and married Joyce Crognale in 1968, and had three children.
“In the summer of 1967, Bob and Jan thought they would surprise us by showing up in Phoenix without any notice,” Turner said. “It would have been an awesome surprise for me, but as we had moved and hadn’t gotten our new address to them, the surprise was on them.”
Fortunately, they remembered the name of the Cow Belle Drive-In restaurant, where Turner’s mother worked.
“Mom wasn’t working when they got there, and [employees] Jimmy and Ernestine were reluctant to give them our new address,” he said. “Being the salesman that he is, Bob was able to convince them that they were here to visit us and not cause us any trouble. I had a great time showing them around the Phoenix area.”
The Nejbauers loved the area so much that they moved west in August 1968, and ended up buying a home in Glendale, Arizona.
“Over the years, Bob’s and my families have had many family gatherings and we sometimes refer to us all as the Nejbauer-Turner Family,” Turner said. “I had remarried in 1997, and Sharon and I live a couple hours north of Bob and Jan out here in Arizona.”
In 2003, the wives surprised their husbands with a ‘50 Years of Friendship’ party. Family members, some from as far as Ohio, attended the festivities.
Nejbauer said they plan to celebrate 70 years of friendship in May.
“Every now and then I see posts on Facebook about people celebrating 20, 30, 40 years of friendship,” Turner said. “I’m happy for them and am thankful that the Good Lord has allowed me to be blessed with seven decades of friendship with Bob, and I’ve been friends with Bob’s wife, Jan, for 65 years. I am truly blessed.”
