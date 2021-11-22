Bell ringers will be out on the weekends in Conneaut and North Kingsville, as the Conneaut Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kicks off.
Clara Lundgren, treasurer of the board for the Conneaut Salvation Army, said bell ringers will be in front of Orlando’s Golden Dawn in Conneaut and Tony O’s in North Kingsville on Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 18. This week, because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the bell ringers will be at those locations on Tuesday and Wednesday, Lundgren said. This is her fourth year of handling the campaign, she said.
“We also will have tabletop Red Kettles throughout the community at some different restaurants and stores that will be there the whole time, [until] Dec. 18,” Lundgren said.
Donations can be made in cash or check, she said.
“And the great thing about it is all the monies that are collected by the Conneaut Salvation Army stay in the area to support the residents in Conneaut, Kingsville, Monroe, North Kingsville and Pierpont,” Lundgren said.
This is the Conneaut Salvation Army’s main fundraiser, and the group’s budget is based on how much it raises, Lundgren said.
In 2020, the fundraiser raised almost $15,000, Lundgren said.
“We far exceeded what we thought we would get last year,” she said. “Because of that, we did a Walmart back-to-school program, and 47 children in our service area received $75 to go shopping at Walmart for clothes and shoes.”
The Conneaut Salvation Army usually helps with utility bills, rent and vouchers for clothing, furniture and food, Lundgren said.
“We try to help in situations where it’s an emergency, to get something covered,” she said.
Lundgren said there are still open time slots for bell ringers. Anyone interested in volunteering can call Lundgren at 440-477-2949, she said.
Donations can also be mailed to the Conneaut Salvation Army, at P.O. Box 793, Conneaut, Ohio, she said. Checks can be made out to the Salvation Army, Lundgren said.
“Because it’s coming to Conneaut, we will get it, and it will be used for our community,” she said.
