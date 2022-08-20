ASHTABULA – Beatitude House’s A House of Blessing Ashtabula is celebrating a milestone.
Beatitude House opened A House of Blessing Ashtabula 10 years ago in the former St. Joseph School on Lake Avenue. The building was acquired through donations by individuals, groups, and foundations in the Ashtabula area.
Renovations resulted in safe and secure transitional housing for Ashtabula’s women and children facing homelessness and poverty. The site offers 10 apartments, a children’s playroom, case management offices, and a spacious family gathering area.
A House of Blessing Ashtabula is still the only transitional housing program of its kind in Ashtabula County and provides housing to about 40 women and children each year.
“The Beatitude house is such a valuable asset for our city,” City Council President John Roskovics said. “We are so fortunate to have them here as they serve so many and make such a difference in the lives of those that need help.”
A House of Blessing Ashtabula celebrated the impact the program has had on 136 women and 174 children since opening its doors a decade ago. Attendees were former and current clients, donors, community partners and friends.
The family-friendly event featured Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and a catered lunch by Guyreino’s Deli. Children received birthday gifts in honor of A House of Blessing Ashtabula’s 10th birthday.
“The most amazing thing to me is watching the growth of each individual who comes through our program,” said Tammy Wetherbee, a support service specialist, who’s served the House since it opened.
“The women and children we serve do amazing things and seeing their progress keeps me going,” Wetherbee said.
During the event, the Sister Margaret Scheetz Award was given to Nicole, an outstanding client who’s shown great perseverance while in the program and to recognize all she’s accomplished.
The late Sister Margaret, an Ursuline Sister of Youngstown, founded Beatitude House through inspiration to meet community needs.
After her involvement with A House of Blessing Ashtabula and through the assistance of its Ursuline Sisters Scholar’s program, Nicole passed state boards for cosmetology and recently was hired at a local salon.
“If it wasn’t for Beatitude House, I honestly wouldn’t be where I am today,” Nicole said. “You marked the beginning of the change in my life and played a major role in supporting me when I didn’t have anyone else.”
Beatitude House accepts applications for the Scholar’s Program, a supportive program for post-secondary students, from all Ashtabula County residents.
The award, along with the celebration, mark the success A House of Blessing Ashtabula has achieved not only with the individuals who’ve been served but also in reducing homelessness and promoting education in Ashtabula County.
Just last year, Beatitude House, a ministry of Ursuline Sisters Mission in Youngstown, celebrated 30 years of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.