ASHTABULA — Beach glass is one of the many treasurers Lake Erie provides; worn by waves, recycled by the lake, beach glass is a product of both nature and man.
Glass bottles and jars discarded by people are tumbled by the water to form these colorful gems. Whether green, blue, brown or red, this weekend’s Ashtabula Harbor Beach Glass Festival celebrates these treasures.
The Ashtabula Harbor will be filled with beach glass creations large and small from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine, on Bridge Street in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
City Manager Jim Timonere said the Beach Glass Festival is the city’s sign of summer.
“We are excited to once again welcome thousands of visitors to our city and to Bridge Street,” he said. “We appreciate all the hard work Melody Shiflet puts into organizing this event and the boost it gives our merchants to kick off the summer season. We hope everyone has a great time again this year.”
The festival boasts more than 100 beach glass artists, crafters and collectors from around the country.
While you’re there, grab lunch or dinner at one of several award-winning restaurants and wine bars. Don’t forget to take the time to peruse the many unique shops along the waterfront with views of the lift bridge.
New to the festival this year is Painesville resident, Tom Szabo, an artist who makes jewelry and art out of shark’s teeth.
Among the many returning artists is Debbie Doherty of Avon Lake, whose acrylic paintings are inspired from her surroundings along Lake Erie. And, Sticks and Stones Art from Pennsylvania will offer art made of driftwood, rocks and/or beach glass.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said the festival gets bigger every year.
“The vendors have such unique merchandise and really nice items,” he said. “Taking place on Bridge Street, with all the harbor has to offer, makes the event that much more enjoyable.”
Timonere reminded visitors there will be parking restrictions along the side streets, which will be marked with signs.
Golf cart shuttle service will be available every 15-20 minutes from the Save-A-Lot parking lot on Lake Avenue.
Hunting for beach glass on the shores of Lake Erie is a popular summer activity at Walnut Beach, only a stone’s throw away from Bridge Street.
