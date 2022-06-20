ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Harbor will be filled with beach glass creations large and small this Saturday and Sunday.
For more than a decade, vendors and collectors have gathered along Bridge Street to show off their treasures. Festival-goers shop for handcrafted beach glass jewelry, artwork, purses, clothing, and more.
“We are happy to see the festivals are returning and are looking forward to the weekend,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “The Beach Glass Festival is such a unique event and we know many people visit Walnut Beach to collect their own beach glass. We are looking forward to an enjoyable weekend.”
The booths will be set up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the street so people can still walk on the sidewalk and get in and out of the many eclectic shops and restaurants.
The popular festival started with about 10 vendors and now hosts nearly 100, organizers said.
Hunting for beach glass on the shores of Lake Erie is a popular summer activity at Walnut Beach, located only a stone’s throw away from Bridge Street.
Worn by waves, recycled by the lake, beach glass is a product of both nature and man. Glass bottles and jars that people have discarded are tumbled by the water to form these colorful gems of the shore. Whether green, blue, brown or red, the Ashtabula Harbor Beach Glass Festival celebrates these beach treasures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.