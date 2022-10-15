I am a senior citizen that needed my deck sealed. I called a local painting company and signed a $2,300 contact on May 31.
The price was $2,300, but he said if I put a down payment of $1,000, we would only have to pay $1,000. We tried calling him all summer. We usually woke him up and he was rude. We hated to call.
He came July 25 and cleaned the deck. We thought he would come back. He called Aug. 9 and said he could paint that day, but it was raining. He said he couldn’t paint in the rain.
He never called back. We lost $1,000, and now I have to put sealer on at this late date or ruin my deck.
We filed a complaint with the Ashtabula Police Department.
I’m 82 years old and I’m writing this with the hope that other seniors don’t get scammed like I did.
Vernon H. Bruckman
Austinburg
