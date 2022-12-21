Many people spend the holidays relaxing and sharing goodwill with friends and family. But some bad actors use the holidays to take advantage of people’s generous nature.
Scammers frequently target the elderly and vulnerable in society. They pretend they are from Social Security or another government agency to steal money or personal information.
Caller ID, texts, or documents sent by email may look official, but they are not.
Fraudsters are calling to verify information about the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for people who get benefits.
Remember, the adjustment is automatic and a beneficiary does not need to verify anything. Social Security won’t ask you to provide information or money to get your benefit increase over the phone.
Social Security may email or text you about programs and services, but they will never ask for personal information via email or text.
Recognizing the signs of a scam can help you avoid falling victim to one. These scams primarily use the telephone to contact you, but scammers may also use email, text messages, social media, or U.S. mail.
Scammers pretend to be from an agency or organization you know to gain your trust. Scammers say there is a problem with your Social Security number or account.
Scammers pressure you to act immediately. Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way.
Know what to look for and be alert. Scammers don’t take days off.
If you receive a questionable call, text, or email, hang up or don’t respond and report it at oig.ssa.gov/report.
Scammers frequently change their methods with new tactics and messages to trick people. We encourage you to stay up to date on the latest news and advisories by following SSA’s Office of the Inspector General on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook or subscribing to receive email alerts.
