ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — There’s no worse thought then getting into a car, turning the key and not hearing the car start.
With the fall continuing and the winter coming, the battery life on a car is an important aspect for any traveler. The lower temperatures can lead to a quicker death for vehicle batteries.
“[Drivers] should have it checked over before the winter,” said John Kandre, a technician at Montrose Chevrolet Buick GMC in Ashtabula. “We can go over that.”
Kandre has been a vehicle technician for more than 35 years and joined the group at Montrose about six months ago.
He said that the most obvious warning sign is a slow crank by the engine when starting the vehicle. If the engine does not start immediately it’s a sign the battery is low on power and should be changed.
Most issues tend to arise in the spring and summer, according to Kandre. Wiring problems tend to appear in the summer and rust or brake issues are caused by the rain mixing with salt during the spring.
“It could be more break rust and break rotors due to the wet summer,” Kandre said.
The winter tends to be a slower time of year for the service crew at Montrose. People are more likely to drop their vehicle off for servicing in the spring and summer. And December until the middle of tax season is usually a period where customers don’t have as much money due to the holiday spending.
