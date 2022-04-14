ASHTABULA — Walnut Beach’s popular outdoor summer concert series, Bands on the Beach, features a lineup of performers sure to please everyone.
The season kicks off from 7-9 p.m. June 16 with the InCahootz band, playing a wide variety of music from such artists as Pink, Adele, Janis Joplin, Moody Blues, Jimmy Buffett, Eagles, and more.
The remainder of the summer concert series looks like this:
• Madison Jazz Project — June 30
• Andy’s Last Band — July 14
• Rough Cut — July 28
• High Horse — Aug. 11
• Ernest T Band — Aug. 25
All concerts are free will take place 7-9 p.m. on Thursday nights at Walnut Beach, located on the shore of Lake Erie in Ashtabula.
In the past, about 500 people attended each concert.
Restrooms and the concession stand will be open. Bring lawn chairs if desired, rain or shine.
Ashtabula County Medical Center, Erie Bank and the city of Ashtabula sponsor the event.
