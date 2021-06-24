ASHTABULA — Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready for some toe-tapping, swing-dancing music.
Big Bands on the Beach returns at 4 p.m. July 11 with the Don Disantis Quintet, featuring Ed Michaels, at Walnut Beach, beginning its 15th year of summer sounds along the Lake Erie shoreline. Last year’s concert series was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concerts also will be held July 25 with the Madison Jazz Project, and Aug. 15 with the Marshall Griffith Trio performing.
“It’s so great to see the return of the bands on the beach,” City Council President John Roskovics said. “Listening to music on our beautiful Walnut beach is such a nice way to spend an afternoon and celebrate summer.”
The bands play music of the World War II era, when Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and Dune Ellington performed in ballrooms across the country.
The free summer concert series is presented by the city of Ashtabula, and sponsored by Ashtabula County Medical Center.
In addition, special activities will take place at each two-hour event.
In the past, about 500 people attended each concert.
All the concerts are 4-6 p.m. They are free and open to the public, restrooms, picnic tables, playground, concession and plenty of parking is available. Bring parasols and lawn chairs if desired, rain or shine.
