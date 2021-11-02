PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Incumbents Jody R. Bancroft and Debbie Friedstrom won the right to keep their seats on the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees in Tuesday's election.
Bancroft and Friedstrom appeared on the ballot along with political newcomers Ronald Dale, Thomas Lucas Jr., and write-in candidate, Keith Morris, in the battle for two seats.
Friedstrom was the top vote-getter with 353 votes, followed by Bancroft with 344; Ronald Dale, 192; Thomas Lucas Jr., 139, and Morris with 21, according to the unofficial results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
Friedstrom, who has served 12 years on the Plymouth Board of Trustees, is the past president and a member of the Ashtabula County Township Association and a 2016 graduate of the Ohio Township Association Leadership Academy. She served two years on the board of directors.
“I am committed to the residents’ needs," she said. "It's an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Plymouth Township.”
Bancroft, a retired Ashtabula Township firefighter, worked part-time with the Plymouth Road Department and as a volunteer EMT/firefighter with the Plymouth Fire and Rescue Company.
"I'm excited about it," Bancroft said. “I have worked well in the past four years with Debbie Friedstrom, Dave Waldron and fiscal officer, Maryann Stevenson."
Bancroft’s goals are to maintain roads and the fire department and to wisely use the taxpayers’ money.
“I ran for re-election in order to make positive changes to our community," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.