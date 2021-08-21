Well, faithful readers, we went straight from the county fair to back to school — all in one week.
Back in the old days, when dinosaurs roamed the earth and I went to school, we had three more weeks of summer vacation after the fair.
I can still remember being a girl on summer vacation. I remember endless days of going on adventures, riding on the tractor with my grandpa, catching tadpoles, riding my pony, riding my bicycle on sunny days and drinking Fresca and playing board games on rainy days. I remember listening to songs by Bobby Sherman, David Cassidy and the Monkees on my little transistor radio.
Of course it wasn’t all fun and games. I lived on a farm and summer also meant putting up hay — bales and bales of hay. This was especially tortuous for me because I suffer from hay fever.
My dear grandmother bought me some over-the-counter allergy medicine but it didn’t really help. She also would make me quart jars of grape Kool-Aid to quench my thirst and she offered sympathy and encouragement.
“Look at your muscles!” she would say. “You’ll be able to arm wrestle the boys, come fall.”
Well, I took Grandma’s words to heart and the first day of sixth grade I challenged my male classmates to an arm wrestling match. One after another I pinned their puny arms down — all except one.
That’s right, faithful readers, all except the boy now known as Hubby.
Cocky as ever, but about my weight and height at this stage in life, he swaggered over to my desk where our classmates had crowded around.
Could I do it? Could my passion for performance do the trick?
Hubby wore a broad grin as he sat in the opponents chair and swiftly pushed my arm down to the desk.
Ugh! The agony of defeat.
“I baled hay all summer, too,” he said, with a superior grin.
The boys cheered.
The girls sneered.
That was the end of my arm wrestling days, but it still makes me smile when I think about it.
Memories of sixth-grade are all good. It was a wonderful year full of fun and accomplishments. I was voted class secretary and the class voted Hubby for treasurer.
We sat near each other and every time he would say something funny or clever, I would laugh.
Our teacher, Miss Collette, would then reprimand him, not me.
I enjoyed this very much.
Then, out of the blue, Hubby handed in his resignation. He didn’t want to serve as treasurer any more!
“Why?” I asked.
He adjusted his glasses, looked me straight in the eye and very sincerely said, “Because moola only smells good when it’s mine.”
Miss Collette made me read the letter out loud to the class and I giggled and giggled until my face turned beet red.
I just thought it was the funniest thing ever — “Moola only smells good when it’s mine.”
That’s funny.
I still smile when I think about it..
But faithful readers, as we all know, the joke was on me!
I married him.
Sigh.
Staff writer Shelley Terry notes there is one person who can wheedle a few bucks out of Hubby now and then — Delightful Granddaughter.
