ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Just in time for the weekend, health officials lifted a bacteria contamination alert on Friday for one of Ashtabula County’s beaches.
The Ohio Department of Health reports Lake Shore Park on Lake Erie is no longer on Ohio’s contamination advisories list.
During the swimming season, the ODH tests the water weekly, according to the ODH website.
E. coli can be caused by sewage overflows, geese and gull feces and failing home septic tanks. The bacteria can result in diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps, if digested.
Children, the elderly and people in ill health or weakened immune systems are advised not to swim.
Area residents can check for bacteria alerts and warnings for all of Ohio’s beaches at the Ohio Department of Health’s website: www.odh.ohio.gov.
