ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — State health officials issued a bacteria contamination alert Thursday for beach-goers at Lake Shore Park.
During the swimming season, the Ohio Department of Health tests the water weekly, with the most recent tests taken Thursday, according to the ODH website.
Lake Shore Park is the only public beach in Ashtabula County under an advisory as of Thursday.
Fourteen beaches across Ohio were under advisories as of Thursday, including Edgewood State Park in Cuyahoga County, according to the ODH.
E. coli can be caused by sewage overflows, geese and gull feces and failing home septic tanks. The bacteria can result in diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps, if digested.
Children, the elderly and people in ill health or weakened immune systems are advised not to swim.
Advisories are issued in Ohio when E. coli levels pass 235 colonies per 100 milliliters of water, in accordance with federal standards.
The ODH posts advisories but officials say all of the beaches and parks are open.
Lake Erie’s water temperature is 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The warmest water temperature is in August with an average around 75 degrees. The coldest month is February with an average water temperature of 32 degrees.
Area residents can check for bacteria alerts and warnings for all of Ohio’s beaches at the Ohio Department of Health’s website: www.odh.ohio.gov/.
