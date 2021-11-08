JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners will work to understand the reason why a proposed .5 percent sales tax increase was voted down by residents last week.
The proposed sales tax increase was rejected by voters, with 9,231 voting against the measure and 6,836 voting in favor of it.
Commissioners spent the last several months campaigning in favor of the ballot measure, which would have funded the construction of a new 292 bed jail facility along Route 46 north of Jefferson Village. An agreement to purchase property for the facility was contingent on the sales tax increase being approved.
Sheriff William Niemi said something still needs to be done.
“It’s a huge disappointment that it failed,” Niemi said.
Everyone involved in the campaign in favor of the sales tax increase was as transparent as possible, Niemi said. He said hopefully people will become more involved in the future and get their questions answered.
“I’m hoping people will get educated on the issue, and study it, research it, and I think they’ll see the need,” Niemi said.
The current county jail opened in 1978 and is limited in a number of ways, officials said during the campaign.
“We’ve got to do something to make this county safer, and the way we’re operating now, it’s just a revolving door and that’s just unacceptable to me,” Niemi said.
The sales tax was the fairest way to pay for a new jail, he said.
“The thing is, we’ve got people out here that need to be in jail and stay in jail, because they’re a threat to our society,” Niemi said.
In an email, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the issues with the current Ashtabula County jail have not gone away.
“We are going to work to do the best we can currently,” Kozlowski said. “Though moving forward, I expect a larger community conversation on this project so that we can devise an appropriate plan and understand expectations for the county jail into the future.”
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said via email that she was disappointed by the sales tax increase failing, but she understands voters’ concerns.
“The commissioners are committed to working through the issues of our county jail and the safety of our residents is of the utmost importance,” Whittington said. “We will continue to prioritize law enforcement in order to make our community safe. The commissioners will meet to discuss future plans in how to engage the community in the process.”
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the commissioners are trying to determine what the main reasons were for the issue being voted down.
Ducro said he wanted to see if modifications needed to be made to the plan for a new jail, or if it was simply a messaging issue.
To do so, Ducro said he expects conversations with the public and studying the breakdowns of where yes and no votes came from.
Ducro said he imagines the commissioners will place something related to the jail on the ballot again in the future.
“The need hasn’t gone away, and it’s probably a need greater than what we would be able to absorb with just resources we currently have access to,” Ducro said.
Commissioners would be able to institute a sales tax increase through a unanimous vote, which is highly unlikely, Ducro said.
“I think the only way something like that would even be considered would be if the state department of corrections came in, shut down our facility, and we found out that we were just hemorrhaging money meeting the requirements of the justice system by shipping out people to locations around the state,” Ducro said. “We couldn’t sustain something like that forever.”
Ducro said that is the only situation he’d be supportive of the commissioners taking unilateral action to increase the sales tax.
