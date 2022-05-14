ASHTABULA — Take a stroll down any baby aisle at some local grocery stores, and you will see the formula shelves are nearly empty.
Tara Hawkins of Ashtabula is one of many local moms affected by the nationwide formula shortage.
“My baby is three months old and we discovered she has a cows milk protein allergy,” she said. “She requires a special formula, Enfamil Nutramigen. We use the ready-to-feed option as it has had the least impact on her digestive system.”
Hawkins has not been able to find the formula in stores so she’s resorted to ordering the formula from Amazon. Now, due to the shortage, Amazon is no longer an option, she said.
“I cannot even order it directly from the provider,” she said. “Our pediatrician has written us a prescription; however, that hasn’t done is any good either.”
Giant Eagle in Saybrook Township has some formula, but it’s evident there is a shortage.
At Save-A-Lot in the Ashtabula Harbor, manager Josh Murararik said, “We are doing good. We have some formula in stock.”
And, there’s additional help available for parents in Ashtabula County.
Helping Independent Parenting, at G.O. Community Development Corp., 3703 Station Ave., has a supply of regular formula and some specialty formula, said Julie Lattimer, coordinator.
“We are giving it out,” she said. “If they are registered with us, they can come pick some up. If they’re not registered, they can register with us while they’re here.”
HIP is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
Kingsville mom Jenna Beaver said she is feeling stressed trying to find special formula for her 10-month-old daughter, who is lactose intolerant.
“WIC put us on Similac Isomil and a couple months later Similac had a massive recall,” she said. “Now I’m calling all over — Meadville, Pennsylvania to Madison, looking for forumula.”
Doctors have given her samples of formula to help make it through this tough time, she said.
So what can parents do to help ensure their babies get the food they need?
“All of our pediatricians are receiving numerous calls from parents that they can’t find their specific formula brand or formula for their babies, it’s not on the shelves,” said Dr. Richard So, pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “What we want them to do is look for a similar brand, it may not be the same brand and try generic.”
So said it is safe for parents to buy generic brands of baby formula, especially since the ingredients are very similar. The same goes for formulas designed for babies with sensitivities.
