JEFFERSON — The 18th annual Andover Volunteer Fire Department’s Gun Raffle and Sportsman’s Festival is slated for Saturday.
The raffle and festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
Raffle tickets can be purchased by calling the AVFD at 440-293-7546, by visiting the raffle website at www.avfdraffle.com and by mailing a check for $50 per ticket desired to Andover VFD Fall Gun Raffle, P.O. Box 1509, Andover, Ohio 44003-1509.
More than 85 prizes will be won, including including a kayak, cross bow, guns, ammo, a four-wheeler and gift certificates to Kurt’s Shooter Supply.
The AVFD does reserve the right to withhold a prize due to supply shortages.
Tickets cost $50 per ticket, with a limit of 4,000 tickets available. Visa, MasterCard and Discover are all accepted payment methods.
The Ashtabula County Fairgrounds are located at 127 North Elm St., Jefferson, Ohio.
All of the proceeds from the raffle will go to the AVFD.
To purchase a ticket, one can speak to any AVFD fire fighter, go online or visit any of the following locations: Charlie’s Auto Parts in Rose’s Farm & Lawn, The Town Tavern, Lenny the Barber, all of Andover, or Kurt’s Shooter Supply in Painesville.
