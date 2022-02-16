CHARDON — Cope’s Farm Equipment on Route 307 in Austinburg Township, a longtime dealer of John Deere tractors and merchandise, has been sold and moved to Geauga County.
The new owner, AgPro Real Estate Investments of Boston, Ga., renovated the former Carter Lumber store at 467 Center St. in Chardon.
“We moved for a larger location,” said Jeremy Sherbourne, store manager.
The 6.53-acre parcel was bought in July by AgPro and Ben Gingrich, a principal with HSBarch, of Cleveland.
Ag-Pro Companies, a certified John Deere dealership, has 79 locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio.
Renovations to the new site included some fresh paint, landscaping, new windows and two display areas for John Deere and other makes of farm equipment.
John Deere’s leaping deer trademark is recognized worldwide. Created more than a century ago, it’s the longest continuously used corporate logo of any Fortune 500 company, according to the John Deere history website.
For more information about the Chardon dealership, call 440-275-2200, or visit the store during regular hours: Monday — Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon. The store is closed on Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.