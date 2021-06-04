AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — Carla and Jeff Mazza picked a difficult time to start a winery, but are thankful they are celebrating one year in business and looking forward to an even better second year.
The couple fell in love with wineries and decided in 2018 to purchase one along Route 307. They’ve been improving the property and working on their wine-making skills before opening the Rosabella Winery last June.
The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to officially welcome the business to the area.
“It was good to do a ribbon cutting on their one year anniversary,” said GACC Executive Director Sue Ellen Foote.
She said Rosabella is a beautiful winery inside and out.
Foote also said the unique dog-friendly outdoor area adds a unique dimension to the winery.
“We make dry, semi-sweet and sweet [wines]. We try to accommodate all the different palettes,” Jeff Mazza said.
He said they outsource the juice to make the wines but do all the wine-making and bottling on site.
“We want people to come by and enjoy the wines they like,” said Carla Mazza.
Jeff Mazza said the last year has been good for a “COVID-19” year.
“We are excited this year more people will know about us,” Carla Mazza said of their hopes for the second year in business.
The winery features an indoor seating area and two patios for people to spread out and enjoy the views of the rural area.
