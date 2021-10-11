Austinburg transformer? Township creates dump truck from fire truck

BY WARREN DILLAWAY
AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — The durability of fire trucks led Austinburg Township trustees to rehabilitate an old vehicle into a dump trunk for township use, according to trustees Byron Dutton and Gerald Burke.
Dutton said he used to run a Maytag franchise and would use old fire trucks to deliver appliances.
“I used to buy fire trucks. They would be a low-mileage truck,” he said.
The low-mileage nature of a fire truck allows it to be reconditioned in a way that saves money for a township or an individual business, trustees said. John Kusar is the third trustee who assisted in making the project a reality.
“We stripped the fire equipment and had it sent out to be sandblasted,” said Austinburg Township Road Superintendent Mike Petro.
In addition Dutton said a Bucyrus company put in central hydraulics and a dump truck bed onto the former fire truck.
The truck will be used for snow plowing and hauling dirt, Dutton said. He said the truck sat in a garage for a year before the trustees put it up for bid for $15,000 and didn’t receive any bidders.
Dutton said the truck was replaced by a new $500,000 fire truck that was purchased through a bond levy.
The dump truck is more sturdy then the trucks normally used by the department and a new truck would have cost at least $100,000 to $150,000, Dutton said.
The township paid $50,000 to have the truck reclaimed and gave $15,000 to the fire department to reduce debt on the new fire truck.
The dump truck will likely be in service by the time snow flies.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if that truck lasts 20 years,” Dutton said.
