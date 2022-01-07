AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — A new truck dealership, a hotel and a dollar store are all nearing completion as the township continues to grow.
“They are all getting real close,” said Austinburg Township Trustee Byron Dutton said. The Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott, the Austinburg Truck Center and a Family Dollar are all in close proximity to Interstate 90 and Route 45.
Dutton said he hopes the development continues to grow on Route 45. “The more we can get developed, the less we have to worry about taxes on residents,” he said.
Dutton said the hotel should provide about $50,000 a year, which is more than residential taxes would bring into the township coffers. He said there is gas line work on Route 45 to allow for widening of intersections in the area as well.
The balance between commercial and residential development can be a challenge. “There has been concern that [the development] will keep going through downtown intersection of Route 45 and Route 84,” Dutton said.
Dutton said most businesses elect to be within a half to three quarters of a mile from an Interstate because that is the distance most travelers are willing to go out of their way.
A key component related to future growth includes the need for updating zoning regulations so the proper balance can be maintained over the long haul, he said.
Growth Partnership for Ashtabula County Executive Director Greg Myers said he foresees continued growth both north and south of Interstate 90.
“There are still some properties [in the area near the Save-a-Lot warehouse],” Myers said.
He said the need for more hotel rooms will also be addressed by the new hotel. “The hotel is going to add to the needed rooms to support SPIRE Institute,” Myers said.
Myers said he foresees additional growth but infrastructure to support the growth will be needed as well.
North of Interstate 90 there are also growth possibilities in Austinburg and Saybrook townships, Myers said.
A road designed to serve an industrial park just north of Interstate 90 is awaiting the right project, Myers said. He said economic development officials are pushing the area hard for a larger projects.
“That is a very attractive location and we are getting more interest,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.