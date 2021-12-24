Several years ago, as the cashier handed Mary Ann Clause, of Austinburg Township, her holiday packages, she said, “Thank you, Mrs. Clause.”
Two little girls overhead the conversation and, being it was only a few days before Christmas, visions of sugar plums danced in their wee little heads.
“Mrs. Claus is here! Mrs. Claus is here!” they squealed with delight.
The girls rattled off their Christmas wish lists to Clause, now 75, who still laughs as she recalls that holiday shopping trip many years ago.
“I was in my 30s at the time and one of the girls was about 7 years old. She looked at me and asked her mother, ‘Isn’t she young to be Santa’s wife?’” Clause said. “The mother told her Santa has so much work to do that he has to have a younger wife.”
Clause chuckled.
“I always get teased by cashiers about my name,” she said.
Then the Clauses, Mary Ann and John, named their daughter Stacy.
“She signs her name ‘S. Clause.’ It can get a little crazy during the holidays,” she said.
Mary Ann Clause said ordering a pizza can be difficult during the Christmas season. When she tells the restaurant her name is Clause, they sometimes hang up the phone, thinking it’s a joke.
The Citizens Commission on Human Rights, a psychiatric watchdog group, says people with Christmas names keep its abuse hotline lit up with complaints this time of year.
The problem? The people are involuntarily committed to psychiatric hospitals merely because they insist their name is something related to Christmas.
According to one documented case, police picked up a drunk European man several years ago because he said his name was “Mr. Christmas.” He was held in a psychiatric hospital for 72 hours because doctors determined he was delusional. None of them bothered to check the phone book to find him listed there.
According to the commission, there are at least 1,500 people named Santa, 600 named Claus, including one Santa Claus in Utah. There are 382 people with the last name Kringle in U.S. and 144 girls with the first name of Christmas, according to the Social Security Administration’s baby names data base.
In 2015, voters in North Pole, Alaska, elected a 68-year-old man legally named Santa Claus to a seat on City Council, according to the New York Daily News.
Claus donned a white beard and was reportedly a jolly fellow, according to the news article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.