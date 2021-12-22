Austinburg Christmas event benefits tornado victims

AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — The normal Christmas party and parade at Austinburg Elementary School became another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic this year, but a little Christmas cheer was still spread at Village Hall on Tuesday.
Shawn Shannon, owner of Shannon’s Market in Austinburg, normally organizes the big event, but the pandemic put the damper on the the party and parade for the second straight year. He said he still wanted to do something, so he coordinated the event during the Geneva Area City Schools Christmas break.
Santa was available for free pictures and donations were taken to help the victims of the tornado in Mayfield, Ky, Shannon said.
He said he picked the day because it was his father, John Shannon’s, birthday. Bingo was also a big part of the event with volunteer Tammie Moody calling the numbers.
“The kids made cars for the [tornado victims],” Shannon said.
“It was a day of fellowship and fun,” he said.
Shannon said he hopes the idea of helping others will register with the children as they grow into adults.
“There is no “I” in team but there is “u” in community,” Shannon said. He said there were several dozen children that participated in the event.
