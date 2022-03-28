SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The 12th Austin’s Rock-A-Thon raised more than $5,000 for pediatric cancer research Friday at at Lakeside Junior High School.
The fundraising event was in remembrance of LJHS student Austin Tome, and this year a special remembrance of Oliviah Hall, who also was a junior high classmate, who both died of cancer.
Austin played saxophone and electric guitar and enjoyed riding his dirt bike. He was a former student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary and a member of LJHS National Honor Society.
The National Junior Honor Society hosted Friday’s event.
Austin’s parents, William and Kim Tome, attended the event and shared about their son Austin. Their talk helped support the cause and raise awareness about the battle against cancer. Also in attendance was Austin’s youngest brother, Gage, who is in eighth grade; his older brother, Bryce and his wife Shannen; and grandmother, Millicent Hughes.
“The fact that 100 percent of the monies go toward pediatric cancer research means the world to our family,” said Kim Tome. “We are so grateful for the effort of this project over the past 12 years.”
LJHS raised a total of more than $60,000 in the past 12 years.
A check will be delivered this week to the Cleveland Clinic, where Austin underwent treatments and was one of three recipients of the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital Courage Award for 2009.
