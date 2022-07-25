ASHTABULA — August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) will be celebrated Aug. 1-7.
To celebrate, Community Action’s Women, Infants and Children program will host its 19th annual Party in the Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Saybrook Township Park.
Mothers, children and babies for whom breastfeeding is part of their family’s lifestyle are welcome to attend.
“The Party in the Park has become an annual event that brings nursing mothers together for fellowship and support,” said Marcene Izzarelli, breastfeeding peer helper with the county’s WIC Program. “We’re a team; we offer support.”
The potluck picnic-style event draws attention to the health and psychological benefits of breastfeeding, as well as the community resources that support nursing mothers.
Breastfeeding has many known health benefits for mother and baby and is widely accepted as an effective strategy to promote positive health outcomes for both mothers and their babies.
Research suggests that breastfeeding is a key factor in reducing risk of disease for both mothers and infants, including respiratory illness, ear infections, allergies, and some cancers.
A woman’s early experience with breastfeeding can affect whether and how long she continues to breastfeed, and providing support can help reduce barriers to breastfeeding.
To help raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted signed a proclamation naming August Ohio Breastfeeding Awareness Month.
This year, Ohio will adopt the theme “Step Up For Breastfeeding: Educate and Support.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for about six months after birth.
The AAP supports continued breastfeeding, along with appropriate complementary foods introduced at about six months, as long as mutually desired by mother and child for 2 years old or beyond.
Communities and related programs play a vital role in helping women reach these breastfeeding recommendations by providing education and support at the most crucial times in the perinatal period.
The Ohio Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program offers breastfeeding support to Ohio families by providing prenatal education as well as appointments with lactation professionals. One of the most important ways businesses and communities can support breastfeeding is to help mothers feel comfortable nursing in public.
Businesses can show their support by placing a universal sign for breastfeeding support in their windows and educate their staff about the acceptance of Ohio law [Section 3781.55 of the Ohio Revised Code], which allows breastfeeding in public.
Businesses have access to The Ohio Workplace PLUS Toolkit, which can help with supporting their lactating employees and providing a private space, other than a bathroom, to pump. This will help increase employee retention and reduce medical costs.
Child Care centers have access to training materials and can learn more about obtaining a breastfeeding friendly designation.
Learn more about all of these initiatives and resources at https://odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/Breastfeeding.
For more information about breastfeeding, Ohioans can call a local WIC clinic, or the Ohio Statewide Breastfeeding Hotline at 1-888-588-3423.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.