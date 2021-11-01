JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Courthouse kicked off their LIVE UNITED season in spooky fashion last week with a Halloween celebration, raising several hundred dollars for charity.
County employees dressed up in their Halloween garb to bring some fall cheer to the courthouse and support the United Way of Ashtabula County (UWAC) with its mission to impact the critical needs of the community.
“We had heard that this was done many years ago and we wanted to bring it back for our United Way Campaign kickoff,” said County Auditor David Thomas. “It was a great success and I think we started a good tradition to help the United Way and our community.”
County offices participated in the kick-off campaign by donating $5 a person for the right to dress up for Halloween on Thursday.
“UWAC greatly appreciates the platform the Auditor’s Office provided to engage courthouse employees with UWAC’s 18 partner charities and 40 outreach programs,” said Kristen Kitchen, executive director of UWAC. “Every dollar truly makes a difference.”
Most of the county offices participated with 60 staff members donating to the United Way campaign. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office Civil Department won a coffee and donuts breakfast, courtesy of the Auditor’s Office, for having its entire staff dress up as characters from the movie, “Grease.”
“The Auditor’s Office is happy to be the host department with the United Way and help educate the county on the great work UW does in the community for so many worthy partner charities,” Thomas said. “As we are responsible for the payroll and fiscal department of the county, it makes sense for our office to help lead the charge in support of United Way and have fun doing it.”
Established in 1920 as the Ashtabula Community Fund, and later known as the Ashtabula Community Chest, the United Way of Ashtabula County provides the building blocks for a good life – through health, education and financial stability.
Kitchen said the heart of the UWAC is its volunteers, partner charities and donors.
For more information on becoming involved with United Way of Ashtabula County, call 440-998-4141 or visit www.unitedwayashtabula.org.
